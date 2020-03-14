Joe RT @TennisInc: We are not going to cancel the tour. We’ve been planning this for ages and are committed to playing these shows. So far only… 31 minutes ago Bryan Rodgers @RebeccaTVnews Its all the other divisions as well will be affected Coventry city are close to promotion like west… https://t.co/9yuJSgS0Yn 43 minutes ago Dwij RT @MusketeerGooner: @Esta74 @MailOnline It's just some super simple people who will never question anything, they follow age old superstit… 2 hours ago Tennis Music We are not going to cancel the tour. We’ve been planning this for ages and are committed to playing these shows. So… https://t.co/oAUwjjysPu 3 hours ago Stagecoach West Sorry, we’ve done our best to hold back fare increases but we’re afraid the time has come to adjust them. On Sunday… https://t.co/fSw1J4qaHg 3 hours ago followback How West Ham will be affected by the Premier League season being cancelled https://t.co/BytBn3pCji https://t.co/kjkzQ8OuHm 4 hours ago Lisa D. Reynolds How West Ham will be affected by the Premier League season being cancelled https://t.co/UlaAGgfIyc https://t.co/IMNkrRMEUL 4 hours ago Laura How West Ham will be affected by the Premier League season being cancelled https://t.co/N7PRTjri5M https://t.co/qZKSgKtdH0 4 hours ago