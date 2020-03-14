How West Ham will be affected by the Premier League season being cancelled
|
|
Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A decision hasn't been made yet but Hammers vice-chairman Karren Brady wants the season declared "null and void"
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
AFTV: PL season unlikely to be completed
Arsenal Fan TV's Robbie Lyle and Troopz give their views on what should happen next following the suspension of all Premier League matches because of coronavirus.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:10Published
PL need 'masterplan' to save season
Aston Villa should be given a chance to save themselves from Premier League relegation, says 1874 Podcast presenter Dan Bardell.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:50Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this