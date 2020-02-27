Liverpool in brilliant gesture amid coronavirus pandemic with over £40,000 plus excess food to be donated to North Liverpool Foodbank
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () North Liverpool Foodbank was facing a serious shortfall given the suspension of the Premier League until April due to coronavirus. Roughly 25 per cent of donations come from matchday collections, but with no matchdays coming up there can be no collections. However, Liverpool, the reigning European champions and Premier League champions-elect, have stepped in to […]