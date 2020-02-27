Global  

Liverpool in brilliant gesture amid coronavirus pandemic with over £40,000 plus excess food to be donated to North Liverpool Foodbank

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
North Liverpool Foodbank was facing a serious shortfall given the suspension of the Premier League until April due to coronavirus. Roughly 25 per cent of donations come from matchday collections, but with no matchdays coming up there can be no collections. However, Liverpool, the reigning European champions and Premier League champions-elect, have stepped in to […]
Liverpool fans say coronavirus won't get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title 01:42

 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

