Super League owner sends stark warning amid coronavirus impacting rugby league clubs
|
|
Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
One Super League owner has sent an ominous message amid the coronavirus affecting rugby league clubs including Hull FC and Hull KR.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
'Financial impact on SL will be huge'
A Super League suspension is likely but will have a huge financial affect on clubs, according to CEO Ralp Rimmer.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:47Published
Kamara tells story of bizarre Bradford sacking
Chris Kamara was the studio guest for the rugby league on Sunday, and told the bizarre story of how he was sacked by Bradford!
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this