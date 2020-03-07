Global  

Wayne Rooney played most Manchester United games having had an argument with Sir Alex Ferguson, says goal vs Man City was terrible match for him

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney says he is his own worst critic – despite the countless times Sir Alex Ferguson told him where he was going wrong. During his time at Manchester United, the legendary manager would single out Rooney and Ryan Giggs – the big names within the squad – if he wanted to send a message […]
