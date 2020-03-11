Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Queen Elizabeth II has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle as the UK plans for isolation measures for people over 70 amid the country's death toll from COVID-19 hitting 21, nearly doubling from 11 within a day.
The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect of more...
Baroness Benjamin speaks at Buckingham Palace after collecting her damehood from the Prince of Wales, in recognition of her charity work. The former Playschool presenter was honoured for her services..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace in the wake of the coronavirus. Following crisis talks, chaired by Boris Johnson, the 93 year... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Just Jared •Belfast Telegraph
A number of the Queen's upcoming domestic visits have been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Queen, 93, was set to... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC News •Reuters India
Tweets about this
rajbabu Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/Xopi5Jz3Jm via @timesofindia2 hours ago