Jaguars to trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for 2020 draft pick, per reports

Campbell will look to work out an extension with his new team as he heads to Baltimore



Recent related news from verified sources Jacksonville Jaguars to trade DE Calais Campbell to Baltimore Ravens, per reports The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away yet another key defensive player by agreeing to send Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago



Jaguars trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for fifth-round pick, AP source says The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville's salary cap.

Newsday 2 hours ago



