Jaguars to trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for 2020 draft pick, per reports

CBS Sports Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Campbell will look to work out an extension with his new team as he heads to Baltimore
Recent related news from verified sources

Jacksonville Jaguars to trade DE Calais Campbell to Baltimore Ravens, per reports

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away yet another key defensive player by agreeing to send Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens.
USATODAY.com

Jaguars trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for fifth-round pick, AP source says

The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville's salary cap.
Newsday

