NCAA: No brackets for canceled tournaments

ESPN Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The NCAA will not release brackets for the canceled men's and women's tournaments because they were not completed.
News video: March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic 01:08

 On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place.

