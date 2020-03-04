Global  

Wayne Rooney reveals why he took Cristiano Ronaldo to McDonald’s for Big Mac while pair were together at Manchester United

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Wayne Rooney has revealed how he took Cristiano Ronaldo to McDonald’s for a Big Mac in the early stages of his Manchester United career as his former teammate attempted to gain weight. The pair played together at Old Trafford for five years, before Ronaldo earned a then-world-record £80million move to Real Madrid in 2009. The […]
