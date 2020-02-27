Global  

'Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 -ve tests in 24 hours'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The government has issued a discharge policy for Covid-19 cases under which a positive case shall be managed as per protocol and discharged after only two samples test negative within 24 hours and there’s evidence of chest radiographic clearance and viral clearance in respiratory samples.
