Sunday, 15 March 2020

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 110 on Sunday with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said. Italy recorded its biggest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus, which has now claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide, forcing European governments to further tighten controls. Stay with TOI for all the live updates on the spread of the virus: