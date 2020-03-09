Australian rugby league to go on behind closed doors amid COVID-19 scare
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Australia's new rugby league season will continue for the time being but with games behind closed doors, officials said Sunday, despite the growing coronavirus pandemic. There would be massive financial implications if one of the country's most popular sports was forced to shut down a season that only began this weekend....
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce looks ahead to his side's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United on Saturday March 14. The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and a possible postponement of the season.
The FA could scrap the Saturday 3pm blackout if Premier League matches are forced to take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.