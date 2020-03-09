Global  

Australian rugby league to go on behind closed doors amid COVID-19 scare

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Australia's new rugby league season will continue for the time being but with games behind closed doors, officials said Sunday, despite the growing coronavirus pandemic. There would be massive financial implications if one of the country's most popular sports was forced to shut down a season that only began this weekend....
