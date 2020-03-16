Global  

IOC's Tokyo Games chief faces mandatory quarantine in Australia

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
John Coates, the International Olympic Committee's point man for the Tokyo Games, faces mandatory self-isolation when he returns to Australia from Europe this week as part of border controls to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Japan says working with IOC to hold the Tokyo Games

Japan says working with IOC to hold the Tokyo Games 01:31

 Japan is not making any preparations to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics, according to the government's top spokesman.

