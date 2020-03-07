Global  

'RBI will support Yes Bank with liquidity if needed'

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the RBI will support the crisis-hit Yes Bank with liquidity and assured depositors that their money continues to be safe.
News video: Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme

Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme 05:16

 The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Cabinet has approved the reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank as suggested by the Reserve...

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर् [Video]

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर्

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर्ट,एक साल तक नहीं जाएगी किसी..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:15Published
Yes Bank crisis RBI caps withdrawal at Rs 50,000 people queue up outside ATMs [Video]

Yes Bank crisis RBI caps withdrawal at Rs 50,000 people queue up outside ATMs

Yes Bank crisis RBI caps withdrawal at Rs 50,000 people queue up outside ATMs

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 03:22Published

Yes Bank users can now pay dues from other a/cs

Yes Bank customers can now make credit card and loan payments from other bank accounts by using Immediate Mobile Payment Service (IMPS) or National Electronic...
IndiaTimes

RBI says will provide necessary liquidity to Yes Bank if needed

India's central bank said on Monday it would step in to provide liquidity to troubled Indian lender Yes Bank, if needed.
Reuters India

