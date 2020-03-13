Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Premier League season to be cancelled? No, 2019/20 campaign MUST finish even if it means abandoning next season, argues Barry Hearn

Premier League season to be cancelled? No, 2019/20 campaign MUST finish even if it means abandoning next season, argues Barry Hearn

talkSPORT Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Barry Hearn has hit back at Karren Brady’s suggestions the Premier League season should be declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Matchroom Sport chief insists the current campaign MUST be played to a conclusion as soon as it can to ensure the integrity of the competition is maintained. All Premier […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Major Sports League Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus Fears [Video]

Major Sports League Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus Fears

Almost all major sports leagues have taken steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The NBA suspended its season along with the NHL. Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:28Published
Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4, the Football Association has announced. The postponement takes in England’s two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jamie O’Hara suggests the best way to end Premier League season amid coronavirus pandemic – ‘Liverpool MUST be crowned champions!’

Jamie O’Hara believes he has come up with the ultimate solution for the Premier League’s problem of how to end the 2019/20 season if coronavirus forces the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily StarFootball.london

Albion's season hangs in the balance

Albion remain in limbo this morning as their Premier League season hangs in the balance.
The Argus Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIEMTOOOO

Mohamed Khalil RT @7_h15: F1 cancelled Prom cancelled NBA season ruined Premier league fucked La liga postponed Euro’s cancelled March Madness cancelled B… 3 minutes ago

JamesSteve63

James S Horsfall If #LFC don't get awarded the Premier League title if the rest of the season is cancelled you can shove football u… https://t.co/GwScK93Y7x 11 minutes ago

Neilberry18

Neil berry RT @Style4youUK: Should Liverpool be crowned Premier League Champions if the season is cancelled? 🤔 RT 🔁 Yes Like ❤ No https://t.co/VNmj2… 16 minutes ago

sammygreatk

sammy anya RT @FootballFanCast: BREAKING: The Premier League have announced they will present Liverpool with a special Victory and Recognition shield… 19 minutes ago

LFCNewsApp

LFC News Alan Shearer says it’s unfair if Liverpool are awarded Premier League title if season is cancelled over coronavirus: https://t.co/NDHZCMwgEg 25 minutes ago

Ettan_1905

Ettan RT @_mattavfc: Villa and Norwich in the premier league next year after the season is cancelled https://t.co/KWfTlFinul 51 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Premier League warned it could face legal action if season is cancelled https://t.co/4QrXyk4PXe 52 minutes ago

boya6enyathi

uShukela eTiyeni RT @ManUtdMEN: Premier League warned it could face legal action if season is cancelled https://t.co/b7FIusfXQa 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.