Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea star faces ticking-off after breaking self-isolation rules

Chelsea star faces ticking-off after breaking self-isolation rules

Team Talk Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A Chelsea and England star will be reminded of his responsibilities after breaking his self-isolation over the weekend.

The post Chelsea star faces ticking-off after breaking self-isolation rules appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Made In Chelsea Star Jamie Laing Was Awoken By A Loud Buzzing Sound, Then He Made A Distressing Discovery [Video]

Made In Chelsea Star Jamie Laing Was Awoken By A Loud Buzzing Sound, Then He Made A Distressing Discovery

Made In Chelsea Star Jamie Laing Was Awoken By A Loud Buzzing Sound, Then He Made A Distressing Discovery

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.