Six mid-major teams that had potential to be Cinderella before coronavirus canceled March Madness

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus PanicOn Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place.
'It’s a big fat snowball this week': Canceled events in Denver hurting local businessesMarch Madness has been replaced with sadness from fans across the Denver metro as well as disbelief from those working in the service industry.
Marc with the potential major and far more serious restrictions/ consequences for teams in the relegation zone and the f… https://t.co/m6f4HBtfcM 10 hours ago
Matthew Dompreh For the start of the 2020-2021 college basketball season, I believe that some major network needs to bring back the… https://t.co/A3EgW6ygJn 21 hours ago
Fofana-Samba @sghiva @prophilani Chiefs has potential but it is not being utilized man. That team has all the set ups of major t… https://t.co/8najRyvqt8 3 days ago
BESHADE1977 The FAA said that at least 11 times, Paradigm claimed that paid air transportation was actually demonstration fligh… https://t.co/6xlXR03l5Q 4 days ago
RossFI @mlue46 Teams going deep have great PB potential in that month though and so many big moves come off the back of ma… https://t.co/cD75hJSOp5 1 week ago