Quarterback Kirk Cousins agrees to two-year extension with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension, his agent Mike McCartney said Monday.



Recent related news from verified sources Kirk Cousins agrees to two-year extension with Vikings

Pro Football Talk 56 minutes ago



QB Cousins, Vikings agree on 2-year extension Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

ESPN 26 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this