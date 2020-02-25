Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree

Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree

FOX Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Talks Team Needs, Ben Roethlisberger, Bud Dupree At NFL Combine [Video]

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Talks Team Needs, Ben Roethlisberger, Bud Dupree At NFL Combine

Rich Walsh Interview with Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert at the NFL Combine

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 06:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Steelers use franchise tag on Bud Dupree


Pro Football Talk

Steelers place franchise tag on Bud Dupree, keeping pass rusher from hitting free agency

The former first round pick is coming off of a career year
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

B_GNation1

Black and Gold Nation RT @steelers: We have placed the franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree. @BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/yX8VIkXXPM https://t.co/oxCRlyqhi7 10 seconds ago

Kaytioc_OTB17

Invincible_17 RT @NFL: Steelers place franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree. https://t.co/imDbqYkRJD 26 seconds ago

keelee231

Keelee23 Steelers place franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree; career-high 11 1/2 sacks last season https://t.co/wDZi2b683U 2 minutes ago

PurplePride

Vikings Football Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree https://t.co/FfFhHyVATw 3 minutes ago

AllTheFootballs

All The Football Steelers place franchise tag on LB Dupree #NFL #Football #Fans https://t.co/S6Lo5rdoEi 5 minutes ago

Sportnewsbuzz

SportNewsBuzz Steelers place franchise tag on LB Dupree https://t.co/CLsAzZEtit 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.