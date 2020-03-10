Global  

Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on Dak Prescott ahead of NFL deadline

Monday, 16 March 2020
The Dallas Cowboys continue to work on a long-term contract with Dak Prescott but have placed the franchise tag on the QB to keep him off the market.
News video: Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant Arrested On DUI Charges In Florida [Video]

Dallas Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant Arrested On DUI Charges In Florida

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant has been arrested in Florida for allegedly driving under the influence. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published
Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game [Video]

Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in this year's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:24Published

Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott


Chicago S-T

The Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, meaning this negotiation is far from over

On Monday morning, the Cowboys slapped the exclusive franchise tag on their QB, meaning the two sides have until July 15 to strike a deal.
FOX Sports


hfz_awais

Hafiz Awais The Dallas Cowboys place the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott https://t.co/eG8XHLqk1q https://t.co/BrsUt9Czio 39 minutes ago

CLSports

CL Sports Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on Dak Prescott ahead of NFL deadline https://t.co/uhxMEpX8ub https://t.co/odncRSB8sL 47 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Dallas Cowboys place exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott https://t.co/9YHPvZcOXk https://t.co/OG3Z1yjstz 53 minutes ago

airhasiescardo

Hassan Barzani , M.A., M.S. RT @1053thefan: #BREAKING: The Dallas Cowboys Place Franchise Tag On QB Dak Prescott https://t.co/1hcO6Mn5Vc 1 hour ago

CLSports

CL Sports RT @MSPreps: Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on Dak Prescott ahead of NFL deadline https://t.co/otN4xHOLWy 1 hour ago

talk_brandon

Brandon's Sports Talk 🚨Breaking NFL News🚨 Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) place Dak Prescott (@dak) on a a franchise tag https://t.co/B66tWTV8Ze 1 hour ago

MSPreps

CL Preps Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on Dak Prescott ahead of NFL deadline https://t.co/otN4xHOLWy 1 hour ago

Jonalemus13

Jonathan Lemus RT @FOX4: The Dallas Cowboys have placed an executive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott. https://t.co/gNf6arMURt https://t.co/UEIRK… 2 hours ago

