Coronavirus: Yankees players are leaving spring training after initially voting to stay

CBS Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A Yankees prospect became the first MLB-affiliated player to test positive for COVID-19
Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing [Video]

Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing

The Yankees, who won the AL East in 2019 despite injuries, already face Spring Training concerns with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ailing. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:55Published
Red Sox prospect player isolated after concerns of Coronavirus [Video]

Red Sox prospect player isolated after concerns of Coronavirus

A Boston Red Sox player who recently arrived from Taiwan for spring training is being kept away from JetBlue Park Stadium out of an overabundance of caution.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published

Yankees players unanimously vote to stay in Tampa after spring training is canceled

"We have a shot at a World Series title," Zack Britton, the team's player representative, told reporters after the vote on Friday morning. "We want to be...
Newsday

Report: Yankees Minor League Player Positive With COVID-19

One of the minor league players in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus in Tampa, according to published reports.
CBS 2


