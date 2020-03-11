April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still […]
 In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today.

