April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
Monday, 16 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still […]
