NFL free agency tracker: Latest news, buzz as negotiating window opens Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The start of NFL free agency is almost here, but teams are already making moves. Keep track of all the latest buzz with our free agent tracker.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus

NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus 01:02

 NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus The NFL's legal tampering window will begin at noon EST on Monday, and the official start of free agency will start at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The memo confirming the schedule was sent to all NFL teams by the league on Sunday. The NFL reportedly wanted...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Simmons talks free agency [Video]

Justin Simmons talks free agency

Justin Simmons talks free agency

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:11Published
Drew Brees On Tom Brady's Free Agency: 'It's A Personal Decision' [Video]

Drew Brees On Tom Brady's Free Agency: 'It's A Personal Decision'

Veteran quarterback Drew Brees was in Boston on Thursday for a charitable event, and talked with WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni about Tom Brady's upcoming free agency. While he said that Brady is the face of..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Seahawks free agent tracker: Here’s the latest on Seattle’s moves as the signing period begins

We are keeping track of all of the moves over the next few weeks in our free agent tracker, updating what is happening with Seahawks free agents as well as other...
Seattle Times

2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Updates on where the Top 100 players have signed

Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker
CBS Sports

Tweets about this

RD706Nation

RD706 RT @billsupdates: Let's Make A Deal! #BillsMafia, the legal tampering window with free agents starts today at noon. Who are the #Bills pu… 4 minutes ago

_AndrewCallahan

Andrew Callahan The #Patriots have also been in contact with Dorsett's camp, per source. Dorsett is assessing his market.… https://t.co/hTN1dlGTTs 5 minutes ago

WilliamPohlig

William James Pohlig 2020 NFL free-agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, cuts, news and rumors - via @ESPN App https://t.co/8AVWDTBkfP 14 minutes ago

IndySportsOne

Indy SportsOne 🆕 Keep track of all the latest Colts signings, trades, and extensions here as we enter NFL free agency. https://t.co/CHDdDn3pYe 15 minutes ago

RealPhatsBlog

PhatzNewsRoom NFL free-agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, cuts and news #BreakingNews #NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft2020… https://t.co/fUal9vE3Gy 26 minutes ago

ROCRAIDER585

Jon Davis RT @MoeMoton: My @BleacherReport Free Agency Tracker is live. Keep up with all the latest rumblings around the NFL 👇👇 https://t.co/djvnHw… 26 minutes ago

MoeMoton

Maurice Moton My @BleacherReport Free Agency Tracker is live. Keep up with all the latest rumblings around the NFL 👇👇 https://t.co/djvnHw8sdY 27 minutes ago

BerndBuchmasser

Bernd Buchmasser RT @patspulpit: #Patriots free agency tracker: Browns are closing in on a deal with free agent TE Austin Hooper. (via @JFowlerESPN) Follow… 32 minutes ago

