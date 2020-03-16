Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Govt nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to RS

Govt nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to RS

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The government on Monday nominated former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. A notification to this effect was issued by the ministry of home affairs. The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi. Gogoi headed a 5-judge bench that gave the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute on November 9 last year. He retired as CJI later that month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Government nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

The government on Monday nominated former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. A notification to this effect was issued by the ministry of home affairs. The vacancy...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

sandisaksena

#URYORPOWER PRESIDENT NOMINATES RANJAN GOGOI #REPUBLIC @republic https://t.co/x6nWwbKUbn WHY? so that he can be a spoke in teh… https://t.co/nwoxU0CJFj 39 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Govt nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to RS https://t.co/rTLmzn5MQn https://t.co/NsDWfZyjDl 46 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Government nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/SxLdtBmz0f 58 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories Govt nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to RS https://t.co/zNjGXDmR17 1 hour ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #RanjanGogoi : The government on Monday nominated former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. #RajyaSabha #CJI… https://t.co/hj0ANobvZI 2 hours ago

Sanju_Chops

Sanjeev Chopra Govt nominates former #CJI Ranjan Gogoi to #RajyaSabha 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.