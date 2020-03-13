Global  

Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia dies after contracting coronavirus, aged 21

talkSPORT Monday, 16 March 2020
A Spanish football coach has died from coronavirus at the age of 21 having been suffering from a form of leukaemia. Francisco Garcia, who was a youth team coach at Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta, had an unknown pre-existing health condition which made him more vulnerable to the virus than people of his age usually […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Francisco Garcia death: Spanish football coach dies from coronavirus aged 21

A 21-year-old Spanish football coach has died from coronavirus, having been suffering from a form of leukaemia.
Independent

Coronavirus: Guillem Balague explains lockdown in Spain

Spanish football journalist Guilem Ballague says it is likely there will not be football in many areas in Europe for "many months" following the outbreak of...
BBC Sport Also reported by •IndependentNew Zealand Herald

