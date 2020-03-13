Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia dies after contracting coronavirus, aged 21
Monday, 16 March 2020 () A Spanish football coach has died from coronavirus at the age of 21 having been suffering from a form of leukaemia. Francisco Garcia, who was a youth team coach at Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta, had an unknown pre-existing health condition which made him more vulnerable to the virus than people of his age usually […]
WAPT Sports Director Joe Cook goes one-on-one with JSU women's basketball head coach Tomekia Reed, the SWAC coach of the year, to recap a great year for the Tigers that was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Spanish football journalist Guilem Ballague says it is likely there will not be football in many areas in Europe for "many months" following the outbreak of... BBC Sport Also reported by •Independent •New Zealand Herald
