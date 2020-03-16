Theo WOOOOW! Penny for Watson's thoughts! Insane trade! @nfl #FreeAgency Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson https://t.co/AZLIpyV7YL 3 minutes ago

Elisa So, Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson https://t.co/PlEmQhJM0S https://t.co/2QKZ6KTDN6 4 minutes ago

UNB! Sports Canada Sources: Cards get DeAndre Hopkins, ship RB David Johnson to Texans MORE: https://t.co/lYhz8BD38s https://t.co/VTo4hXHBCF 7 minutes ago

Sandy Johns Sources — Cards get DeAndre Hopkins, ship RB David Johnson to Texans – ESPN https://t.co/QvJk3zQKk4 9 minutes ago

Klitius Smooth Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson https://t.co/V3gCRKbRUm 9 minutes ago

UNB! Sports The @HoustonTexans have traded DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick to the @AZCardinals for David Johnson and a 2n… https://t.co/945W7SjIOB 10 minutes ago

UNB! Sports NFL The @HoustonTexans have traded DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick to the @AZCardinals for David Johnson and a 2n… https://t.co/zHFiGZDAAm 10 minutes ago