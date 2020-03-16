Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson

Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson

ESPN Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Cardinals have landed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that sends running back David Johnson to the Texans, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fizzy_ted

Theo WOOOOW! Penny for Watson's thoughts! Insane trade! @nfl #FreeAgency Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson https://t.co/AZLIpyV7YL 3 minutes ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson https://t.co/PlEmQhJM0S https://t.co/2QKZ6KTDN6 4 minutes ago

UNBSportsCanada

UNB! Sports Canada Sources: Cards get DeAndre Hopkins, ship RB David Johnson to Texans MORE: https://t.co/lYhz8BD38s https://t.co/VTo4hXHBCF 7 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Sources — Cards get DeAndre Hopkins, ship RB David Johnson to Texans – ESPN https://t.co/QvJk3zQKk4 9 minutes ago

KlitiusSmoothTv

Klitius Smooth Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson https://t.co/V3gCRKbRUm 9 minutes ago

UNBSports_

UNB! Sports The @HoustonTexans have traded DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick to the @AZCardinals for David Johnson and a 2n… https://t.co/945W7SjIOB 10 minutes ago

NFLonUNB

UNB! Sports NFL The @HoustonTexans have traded DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick to the @AZCardinals for David Johnson and a 2n… https://t.co/zHFiGZDAAm 10 minutes ago

steveberkowitz

Steve Berkowitz Sources: #Cards get #Hopkins, ship out RB #Johnson https://t.co/tgC5lFI6pr Did someone in the #Houston front offic… https://t.co/jHo8b2SD1y 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.