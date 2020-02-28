Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > MLB Opening Day pushed to mid-May at earliest

MLB Opening Day pushed to mid-May at earliest

ESPN Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Major League Baseball pushed back Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest on Monday after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MLB Pushes Back Opening Day To Mid-May [Video]

MLB Pushes Back Opening Day To Mid-May

Baltimore Orioles fans hoping the season would be able to begin in just a few weeks are likely to be waiting longer than that.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:17Published
Dayton, Ky. makes Opening Day a holiday [Video]

Dayton, Ky. makes Opening Day a holiday

For the city of Dayton, Kentucky, March 26 will belong to the Reds.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus

MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virusMajor League Baseball has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the coronavirus
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca

Tweets about this

YOUNGxRANDY

___xYRx___ 🔥💯😏 RT @SportsCenter: MLB has pushed back opening day to mid-May at the earliest, in accordance with CDC guidelines. https://t.co/Ck4Z1Gajpj 7 minutes ago

HillaryKenyon

Hillary Kenyon RT @ABCWorldNews: JUST IN: Opening of 2020 Major League Baseball season pushed back following CDC guidance on large gatherings. https://t.c… 9 minutes ago

_brxndvthxgod

. opening day is being pushed back till mid may WTF 🥺😩 @MLB 13 minutes ago

shops4u

Christa Williams RT @kurt_nagl: Opening Day in Detroit has just been pushed back even further. The first pitches won't be thrown in ballparks across America… 25 minutes ago

SportsGuy_Mike

Mike Shiers RT @NBC29: Major League Baseball has pushed the start of the season back until mid-May, at least, after the CDC recommended gatherings of 5… 29 minutes ago

CarlRaether

Carl Raether RT @MLBONFOX: Opening Day 2020 has been pushed back further. https://t.co/0KZHPUvji1 32 minutes ago

roberts5911

Marilyn Roberts RT @SteveLayman: Major League Baseball, which previously announced it had pushed opening day back a couple weeks, says it will comply with… 44 minutes ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: MLB Opening Day pushed to mid-May at earliest ... https://t.co/nZJG66zQGf 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.