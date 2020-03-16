Colin Cowherd: Using exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott was the right move by the Cowboys



Recent related news from verified sources The Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, meaning this negotiation is far from over On Monday morning, the Cowboys slapped the exclusive franchise tag on their QB, meaning the two sides have until July 15 to strike a deal.

FOX Sports 5 hours ago



Sources: Cowboys use exclusive tag on Prescott The Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, a source told ESPN, although the ultimate goal remains to have the quarterback signed to a...

ESPN 6 hours ago



