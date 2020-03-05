Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady’s free agency is a poker game to gain leverage

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Teams that were previously interested in signing Tom Brady are reportedly out. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks all the news surrounding Brady's free agency was a move by him to gain an advantage in negotiations. Teams that were previously interested in signing Tom Brady are reportedly out. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks all the news surrounding Brady's free agency was a move by him to gain an advantage in negotiations. 👓 View full article

