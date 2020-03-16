NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Austin Hooper agreeing with Browns might mean target shortages on tap

Steve Dominguez Too early to get excited for #FantasyFootball? 🏈 @korbdub https://t.co/Cld46zlLgv 41 minutes ago stealers https://t.co/4MrZyiEqb9 Is it me or did the Texans just make the worst trade in history? 42 minutes ago Ben Gretch And here are some thoughts on how Cleveland's offense might operate next year. Stefanski's extreme lack of 11 perso… https://t.co/7yxUNh3yLH 56 minutes ago Roberto Zea RT @heathcummingssr: A quick list of the updated projections from some of today's action. I've go Browns and Falcons coming soon as well.… 1 hour ago Heath Cummings A quick list of the updated projections from some of today's action. I've go Browns and Falcons coming soon as well… https://t.co/npMBQnySy9 1 hour ago FlashPug RT @FantasySP: David Johnson / NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: DeAndre Hopkins in, David Johnson out, Kenyan Drake https://t.co/66ZAUEaU4… 1 hour ago Ben Gretch Thoughts on that Hopkins-DJ trade including larger ramifications for both HOU and ARI https://t.co/hlLtOmKtZ2 1 hour ago K Dubb NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, David Johnson joins Texans in major deal… https://t.co/5SPhyTLJuM 1 hour ago