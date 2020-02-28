Global  

MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus

FOX Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virusMajor League Baseball pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus.
