Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Grand National CANCELLED: 2020 races at Aintree called off due to coronavirus outbreak

Grand National CANCELLED: 2020 races at Aintree called off due to coronavirus outbreak

talkSPORT Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Grand National at Aintree has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jockey Club Racecourses has announced. The National, which is renowned as the world’s greatest steeplechase and the biggest betting event on the race calendar, was due to take place from April 4-6 on Merseyside. A statement from JCR read: “Following the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Grand National cancelled due to Covid-19

Grand National cancelled due to Covid-19 00:34

 Racing is coming to terms with the disappointment that the 2020 Randox Health Grand National will not take place because of the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton hits the surf Down Under after Australian Grand Prix cancelled [Video]

Lewis Hamilton hits the surf Down Under after Australian Grand Prix cancelled

Lewis Hamilton goes surfing Down Under after the Australian Grand Prix is canned due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published
Fauci: Americans should prepare to hunker down as coronavirus spreads [Video]

Fauci: Americans should prepare to hunker down as coronavirus spreads

The head of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health strongly cautioned Americans against gathering in public places and to take the risk of contracting coronavirus seriously. This..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fed Cup National Junior Athletics postponed due to coronavirus fears

The 18th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from April 6-8 in Bhopal, was on Monday postponed till further notice due...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Daily StarBBC SportIndependent

Horseracing to continue across UK behind closed doors amid coronavirus outbreak

Decision means the Grand National may yet go ahead as planned though officials will monitor the coronavirus case with a view to making a decision on the April...
Independent Also reported by •Daily StarBBC SporttalkSPORTBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

chesterhealth

NIKI DAVIES RT @DaveThePapLpool: NEWS. Aintree Races Falls victim to the coronavirus outbreak, The Randox Grand National has been cancelled. Pic activa… 4 minutes ago

BeForrest45

Becca B @_CourtneySnow_ This cancelled, The Grand National cancelled what's next The Triple Crown races - unreal. I understand caution but...😢 51 minutes ago

real_newsdesk

'NewsDesk' Grand National CANCELLED: 2020 races at Aintree called off due to coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/GGVBJMm79N https://t.co/jXvH7cPXam 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #HorseRacing #Sport #GrandNational Grand National CANCELLED: 2020 races at Aintree called off due to coronavirus ou… https://t.co/gJ4abeHg4k 1 hour ago

_ashaajoness

asha lauren jones i work in a bookies and couldn’t be happier that the grand national is cancelled this year, saves all those beautif… https://t.co/a8oiOsTwyw 1 hour ago

StuartBDonovan

Stu Donovan RT @miriammooretoo: In positive news, SeaWorld has been closed and the UK Grand National Races have been cancelled 👍🏼 ~ur welcome, whales… 1 hour ago

miriammooretoo

Miriam Moore In positive news, SeaWorld has been closed and the UK Grand National Races have been cancelled 👍🏼 ~ur welcome, whales & horses~ 1 hour ago

jamess_c9

James Maybe we'll see more British horses going over for Punchestown or the big races at Auteuil, if they are on, with th… https://t.co/nGCOoJ9k5p 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.