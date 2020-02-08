Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus | Siddhivinayak temple, Ajanta-Ellora caves to be closed

Coronavirus | Siddhivinayak temple, Ajanta-Ellora caves to be closed

Hindu Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Tuljabhawani temple in Osmanabad district also to remain closed
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News 03:11

 The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was today asked by the Governor to prove its majority by Tuesday, hours after it appeared to have snagged a 10-day breather with the assembly session being adjourned until March 26 over coronavirus AMID THE SCARE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, ENTRY...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hindu devotees in Malaysia gather in thousands for Thaipusam festival [Video]

Hindu devotees in Malaysia gather in thousands for Thaipusam festival

Tens of thousands of devotees have thronged Batu Caves in Malaysia since early Saturday (Feb 8) to celebrate Thaipusam. They carried brightly-decorated and ornate frames known as kavadi, some..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Siddhivinayak, Baba Mahakal temples closed for devotees

The temple authorities of Siddhivinayak in Mumbai and Baba Mahakal in Ujjain on Monday (March 16, 2020) closed the temple for devotees in the wake of coronavirus...
Zee News


Tweets about this

88_10_94

Énu (inactive) RT @airnewsalerts: Maharashtra Govt closes some prominent tourist & religious attractions as a precautionary measure. Ajanta & Ellora caves… 36 minutes ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News Maharashtra Govt closes some prominent tourist & religious attractions as a precautionary measure. Ajanta & Ellora… https://t.co/tZZEwez7nj 1 hour ago

VishalP27304

Vishal Patel RT @LocalPressCo: #Coronavirus | Siddhivinayak & Prabhadevi temples have been closed for devotees till further notice to mitigate spread of… 6 hours ago

Sandeep_jha07

Sandeep Jha Coronavirus: Ajanta and Ellora, Siddhivinayak Temple to close in Maharashtra; Those in home quarantine to be stampe… https://t.co/zG0AbIMxnI 8 hours ago

sitahyderabadi

Sridevi Rao Ph.D RT @news_chrome: Coronavirus: Ajanta and Ellora, Siddhivinayak Temple to close in Maharashtra; Those in home quarantine to be stamped on le… 8 hours ago

news_chrome

News Chrome Coronavirus: Ajanta and Ellora, Siddhivinayak Temple to close in Maharashtra; Those in home quarantine to be stampe… https://t.co/BYDXfc0dQf 9 hours ago

LocalPressCo

LocalPressCo Mumbai #Coronavirus | Siddhivinayak & Prabhadevi temples have been closed for devotees till further notice to mitigate spr… https://t.co/W8o4MgSjiP 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.