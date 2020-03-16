Chris Mascaro Why do GMs feel the need to reunite with guys they drafted. Go find new (and better and cheaper) guys! ... Source:… https://t.co/ezTtT00OA0 30 minutes ago Sports News Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $45M deal https://t.co/s94kViKUJ7 1 hour ago Dizzed.com Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $45M deal https://t.co/0g77BbeCHe 1 hour ago WaYs2rOcK Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $ 45 million settlement https://t.co/WRh9b8gkoZ 2 hours ago The Redzone Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $45M deal https://t.co/SdeWws9EIO #NFL #Giants 2 hours ago devils35 Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $45M deal https://t.co/HJKw1kVMm4 2 hours ago Elisa So, Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $45M deal https://t.co/ZgZL3eeBjT https://t.co/0fajjrUZXD 2 hours ago Steven Polin Love it. Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $45M deal https://t.co/xVKOLwDhma 2 hours ago