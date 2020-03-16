Global  

Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $45M deal

ESPN Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Giants and former Panthers corner James Bradberry agreed on a 3-year, $45 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.
Giants sign free agent cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year contract, per report

Bradberry broke up 47 passes in four seasons with the Panthers
