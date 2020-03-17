Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sir Kenny Dalglish has insisted that the footballing authorities should not declare the season null and void amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League campaign has been put on hold until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. As things stand, the Premier League is set to return in the […]



The post ‘That wouldn’t be fair’: Sir Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool FC title situation appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

