Coronavirus: Raptors' Chris Boucher apologizes for breaking team-wide quarantine by going to grocery store

CBS Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Staying inside for 14 straight days is no easy task
Tweets about this

Jlee7895Lee

Jessica Lee RT @YahooCASports: Raptors forward Chris Boucher apologized Monday after breaking a team-mandated self quarantine. 👇 https://t.co/YTEJeAFTiK 1 hour ago

Jlee7895Lee

Jessica Lee RT @RaptorsNationCP: Chris Boucher apologizes for breaking coronavirus protocol. #Raptors https://t.co/GX4a8ISlQi 1 hour ago

ValentinaJs

Valentina Js RT @CityNews: Toronto Raptors’ forward Chris Boucher was photographed at a downtown Toronto Loblaws on Thursday, just one day after he was… 3 hours ago

kjsopinionated

kjsopinionated Not a smart decision.... https://t.co/Kj5E9QHLQI 5 hours ago

NBAonSP

NBA on Scoreboard Page Coronavirus: Raptors' Chris Boucher apologizes for breaking team-wide quarantine by going to grocery store… https://t.co/xmTbs9aYgZ 11 hours ago

boylondon402

london RT @TorontoStar: The Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher has apologized through social media channels for disregarding a self-isolation edict fr… 12 hours ago

CraigRigden

Craig Rigden 🧩🧩🧩 #CutsHurtKids RT @TrueCrimeCanada: It is called "self isolation," NOT "selfie isolation." In the wake of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Toronto Raptors… 13 hours ago

TorontoStar

Toronto Star The Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher has apologized through social media channels for disregarding a self-isolation e… https://t.co/1UnasG2EJl 13 hours ago

