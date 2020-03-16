Global  

Nick Wright: The 49ers got maximum return for DeForest Buckner trade to Colts

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Nick Wright: The 49ers got maximum return for DeForest Buckner trade to ColtsNick Wright talks Indianapolis Colts, who traded their first-round pick (13th overall) to the San Francisco 49ers, gaining all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. With a $21 million a year contract, Buckner is now the 2nd highest paid DT in the history of the NFL.
Colts send first-round pick to 49ers for DT Buckner, release DT Hunt

Colts send first-round pick to 49ers for DT Buckner, release DT HuntThe San Francisco 49ers have traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick in this year's draft.
FOX Sports

Indianapolis Colts trade first-round pick to San Francisco 49ers for DT DeForest Buckner

After investing heavily in defensive end Arik Armstead, the 49ers shipped away defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.
USATODAY.com


