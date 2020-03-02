Sad to see the world halted after coronavirus outbreak, says Rohit Sharma

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday said it has been tough to watch the world coming to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic and advised people to proactively fight the crisis by reporting to doctors when they experience any symptoms. The 32-year-old batsman posted a video message on his official Twitter handle. "Last... 👓 View full article

