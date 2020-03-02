Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sad to see the world halted after coronavirus outbreak, says Rohit Sharma

Sad to see the world halted after coronavirus outbreak, says Rohit Sharma

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday said it has been tough to watch the world coming to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic and advised people to proactively fight the crisis by reporting to doctors when they experience any symptoms. The 32-year-old batsman posted a video message on his official Twitter handle. "Last...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pence is asked if he'd take his family to Disney World amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Pence is asked if he'd take his family to Disney World amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was asked by a reporter Monday if he'd take his family on a week-long trip to Disney World in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns The network released a statement Friday revealing that it had taken "the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production."..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization are launching an emergency coronavirus task force of 200 business leaders — including execs from Alphabet and KPMG

The World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization are launching an emergency coronavirus task force of 200 business leaders — including execs from Alphabet and KPMG· The World Health Organization and The World Economic Forum are launching an emergency task force to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak. · The task...
Business Insider

World would face 'highly infectious virus': Bill Gates predicted in 2015

A 2015 video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates where he had predicted that the world would struggle to cope with a "highly infectious virus" has resurfaced as the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mouseandhispals

The Mouse and his Pals Walt Disney World Construction Projects halted after Coronavirus closures https://t.co/StiJ0HC5V5 https://t.co/q34m581Ed6 23 minutes ago

Kenversations

Ken Pellman RT @TheDisneyBlog: We will have to wait longer to ride the new TRON Coaster or Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. Walt Disney World Construction… 24 minutes ago

CastleInsider

CastleInsider Walt Disney World Construction Projects halted after Coronavirus closures https://t.co/QFxkhITNGi 2 hours ago

TheDisneyBlog

The Disney Blog We will have to wait longer to ride the new TRON Coaster or Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. Walt Disney World Constru… https://t.co/BXTcvPwCuu 2 hours ago

PerumalSports

Perumal RT @mid_day: Sad To See The World Halted After #CoronavirusOutbreak, Says Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 #CoronaIndia #Covid19India #Coronavirus… 11 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day Sad To See The World Halted After #CoronavirusOutbreak, Says Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 #CoronaIndia #Covid19India… https://t.co/GRBp4SuEpn 11 hours ago

BrutumF

Brutum Fulmen Is Social Distancing 🧢 "Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted for 15 minutes after the Dow Jones fell 9.7 per cent – more than… https://t.co/xFK4eHDYJe 18 hours ago

Geoff_Steele717

Geoffrey RT @KRIS6News: Stocks dropped 3,000 points after trading was halted on Monday. It was a worse tumble than any day during the 1929 stock cra… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.