Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs in trade with Minnesota Vikings, per report

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Buffalo Bills have found their long-sought No. 1 wide receiver for Josh Allen, landing Stefon Diggs in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
