|
Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs in trade with Minnesota Vikings, per report
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Buffalo Bills have found their long-sought No. 1 wide receiver for Josh Allen, landing Stefon Diggs in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
'The 7:34': More Drama With Stefon Diggs
Kim Johnson wants to know if you think there's a better way the receiver could express his displeasure with the team (7:22). WCCO This Morning -- Feb. 20, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 07:22Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this