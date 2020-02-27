Amari Cooper re-signs with Dallas Cowboys on five-year, $100 million contract, per report

Adriana Torres So first Texans trade away WR DeAndre Hopkins. Then Cowboys sign Amari Cooper. So then Houston signs Randall Cobb… https://t.co/PwLVvvRiWr 3 minutes ago 5th Down Fantasy Amari Cooper Re-Signs With the Cowboys https://t.co/Gjqqv2zX27 11 minutes ago Rashard Thomas RT @247Sports: Report: Amari Cooper will re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on five-year contract https://t.co/Xm2BFTyGA2 https://t.co/z29pOOW… 20 minutes ago Bobby Williams RT @bmagg86: #Eagles fans in 2019 when Dak’s stats were top 5: Dak has the best roster in the league to work with, of course his stats look… 26 minutes ago 247Sports Report: Amari Cooper will re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on five-year contract https://t.co/Xm2BFTyGA2 https://t.co/z29pOOWudM 32 minutes ago RotoBaller NFL Amari Cooper Re-Signs With the Cowboys https://t.co/WBneCzTTTF 38 minutes ago Bethany #Eagles fans in 2019 when Dak’s stats were top 5: Dak has the best roster in the league to work with, of course his… https://t.co/HRUDI7UrPk 42 minutes ago Fake Teams Amari Cooper is sticking around in Dallas (and making a TON of money) https://t.co/QciywmZ0Zh 46 minutes ago