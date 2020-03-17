You Might Like

Tweets about this Matthew Wells This may be the best article I've ever read on the Bears and their obvious Mitch Trubisky problem: https://t.co/6ByBmDuKyR 16 hours ago Wright Dobbs @PFF_Moo Sure about that? Seems that at least looking into that possibility. https://t.co/2DzZBb5qWO 18 hours ago Wright Dobbs @soulehead This certainly seems to imply there's not much confidence left https://t.co/2DzZBb5qWO 18 hours ago PlaySqorr RT @Suntimes: For all the Bears’ lofty words about their beleaguered quarterback over the last 3 years, for all their energetic defenses of… 1 day ago Sun-Times Sports The Bears' faith in Mitch Trubisky appears to be a bit shaky. Column by @MorrisseyCST https://t.co/kVzZcVTJOS 1 day ago Will Soto By pursuing Teddy Bridgewater, Bears GM Ryan Pace admits he was wrong about Mitch Trubisky https://t.co/5OFlE1lSX9 via @SunTimes 1 day ago Chicago Sun-Times For all the Bears’ lofty words about their beleaguered quarterback over the last 3 years, for all their energetic d… https://t.co/rkCALCvjvJ 1 day ago MrPhocks By pursuing Teddy Bridgewater, Bears GM Ryan Pace admits he was wrong about Mitch Trubisky https://t.co/leIQjmHQ39 via @SunTimes 1 day ago