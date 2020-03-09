Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus outbreak: WWE's biggest event WrestleMania 36 will be held without fans

Coronavirus outbreak: WWE's biggest event WrestleMania 36 will be held without fans

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) biggest pay-per-view event Wrestlemania will be taking place without an audience this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The sporting entertainment powerhouse on Monday (local time) announced that the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 will now be taking place at the WWE Performance Center in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Thousands attend Bath half Marathon in UK despite virus outbreak [Video]

Coronavirus: Thousands attend Bath half Marathon in UK despite virus outbreak

Despite the threat of coronavirus contamination, thousands of runners took part in the Bath Half Marathon with crowds of spectators lining the streets of the west country city. The event organiser's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published
Ronda Rousey says people should 'learn from' the coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Ronda Rousey says people should 'learn from' the coronavirus outbreak

Ronda Rousey says people should 'learn from' the coronavirus outbreak She's taken to social media and insisted her "panic shopping list" doesn't exist but has still insisted fans should be living more..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds imaginary fans as Serie A continues in empty stadiums due to coronavirus outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds imaginary fans as Serie A continues in empty stadiums due to coronavirus outbreak(CNN)The Juventus players gathered in the center of the pitch and jokingly applauded the empty stands. Juve's 2-0 win over Inter Milan was one of the biggest...
WorldNews Also reported by •bizjournalsThe Verge

Coronavirus outbreak: No deadline for decision on Olympics, says IOC official

The leader of the IOC's coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS Sports

Tweets about this

rolandoideas12

RolandotheBruce .·.🎗#SoyBot🤪 RT @RVAwonk: The coronavirus outbreak, more than any other event in my lifetime, has completely laid bare the friction between our individu… 5 hours ago

J_zayd

Z RT @BBCNWT: The North's biggest cleaning and hygiene show, The Manchester Cleaning Show, has been postponed because of the coronavirus outb… 6 hours ago

oss365

One Stop Sports The 2020 Grand National at Aintree has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jockey Club Racecourses… https://t.co/NX8CM7fNGq 7 hours ago

racingonline

RacingOnline.com The Grand National Has Been Cancelled The Grand National Festival at Aintree has been cancelled because of the coro… https://t.co/eub3swnVmg 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.