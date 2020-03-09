Coronavirus outbreak: WWE's biggest event WrestleMania 36 will be held without fans

RolandotheBruce .·.🎗#SoyBot🤪 RT @RVAwonk: The coronavirus outbreak, more than any other event in my lifetime, has completely laid bare the friction between our individu… 5 hours ago Z RT @BBCNWT: The North's biggest cleaning and hygiene show, The Manchester Cleaning Show, has been postponed because of the coronavirus outb… 6 hours ago One Stop Sports The 2020 Grand National at Aintree has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jockey Club Racecourses… https://t.co/NX8CM7fNGq 7 hours ago RacingOnline.com The Grand National Has Been Cancelled The Grand National Festival at Aintree has been cancelled because of the coro… https://t.co/eub3swnVmg 7 hours ago