Doubts over City v Everton as Howe hails Rodgers' generosity Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The latest Leicester City headlines, looking at the further potential impact of The latest Leicester City headlines, looking at the further potential impact of coronavirus on the Premier League schedule, and Eddie Howe's verdict on Brendan Rodgers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Foxes of Leicester As you’d expect. #LCFC https://t.co/bLzVUuhTVs 3 days ago BlueFoxNews Doubts over Leicester City v Everton as Premier League boss hails Brendan Rodgers' generosity (Leicestershire Live) https://t.co/jesFy2FTch 3 days ago