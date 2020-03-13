Coronavirus outbreak: Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia passes away at 21

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Atletico Portada Alta released an official statement on... Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia has passed away aged 21 after contracting coronavirus Garcia was serving as the manager of Atletico Portada Alta's youth team since 2016. He has become the youngest victim of the illness in the region, goal.com reported.Atletico Portada Alta released an official statement on 👓 View full article

