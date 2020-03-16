Global  

SC notice to Kamal Nath govt over floor test

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court issued a 24-hour notice to the Kamal Nath govt on a petition filed by ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan seeking floor test immediately. 16 Congress MLAs, who have tendered their resignation, also moved an application seeking to be a party to the petition and told the court that they are in no way under any pressure as claimed by the Kamal Nath govt.
News video: MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News

MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News 03:42

 s the Kamal Nath-led govt in Madhya Pradesh hangs on a wafer thin majority after the resignations of 22 MLAs, the opposition BJP has been demanding a floor test. Governor Lalji Tandon will open the budget session today and has asked for a floor test to be conducted immediately after his speech...

