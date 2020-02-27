Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > England cricketer Alex Hales in coronavirus isolation following Pakistan return

England cricketer Alex Hales in coronavirus isolation following Pakistan return

Daily Star Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
England cricketer Alex Hales in coronavirus isolation following Pakistan returnEngland batsman Alex Hales had been playing in the PSL in Pakistan before the coronavirus outbreak, but has now returned to the UK following the postponement of the T20 competition
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoys coronavirus self-isolation with Perrie Edwards

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoys coronavirus self-isolation with Perrie EdwardsLiverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in coronavirus self-isolation with girlfriend and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards with the season postponed to April
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KhurramZiaKhan

Cricket My 1st Love RT @AsharJawad: England cricketer Alex Hales in coronavirus isolation following Pakistan return. https://t.co/Uu2yaxMBoO 4 minutes ago

karkideva777

🕉️Rajput lionel dev RT @TherealAtif008: Breaking News England Cricketer Alex Hales Has A #CoronaVirus Some Symptoms in #PSL And He Sent Back To His Home And… 5 minutes ago

imtahirkhan81

Tahir khan England cricketer Alex Hales in coronavirus isolation following Pakistan return https://t.co/ZepSF0zV2g 6 minutes ago

TherealAtif008

Sidharth Shukla Army © ❤️ Breaking News England Cricketer Alex Hales Has A #CoronaVirus Some Symptoms in #PSL And He Sent Back To His Home… https://t.co/OuGeT5PGEw 12 minutes ago

Zi99Ham

hüمzii 🇵🇰 English cricketer Alex Hales of Karachi Kings has been affected by Corona virus he is currently in isolation centre… https://t.co/oyE34GNITk 20 minutes ago

AsharJawad

Ashar Jawad England cricketer Alex Hales in coronavirus isolation following Pakistan return. https://t.co/Uu2yaxMBoO 22 minutes ago

geekofranko

s @bhi England international cricketer Alex Hales tested positive for Corona 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.