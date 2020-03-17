Global  

Man Utd make shock Paul Pogba contract decision, as Mino Raiola stance softens

Team Talk Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Manchester United have reportedly made the decision to offer Paul Pogba an extension to his contract, claims a report.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on a positive night for Manchester United after their 2-0 win over Chelsea and also gives his thoughts on Mino Raiola comments, who is the agent of Paul Pogba.

With Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United in 2020 his agent Mino Raiola has had his say on the club as well as Barcelona and Ajax!

