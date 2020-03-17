Tom Brady: Legendary NFL quarterback announces end of 20-year spell with New England Patriots

Global  

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback, who has spent his entire 20-year NFL career with the Patriots, announced on social media that the next step of his football journey “will take place elsewhere.” Brady was drafted by the Patriots out of the University of Michigan in 2000 […]
 Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England Tom Brady announced via Instagram he will leave the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise. In a long post, Brady thanked fans and the Patriots organization but said it was time to move on in his football career. Brady and the Patriots...

Jim Cramer weighs in on his thoughts around the markets, whether or not we're facing a possible recession and his thoughts about Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.

NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Tom Brady has announced he's leaving the New England Patriots. Here's everything you need to know, including the betting odds on his new team.
Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways

Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted waysNick Wright explains why we shouldn't be surprised Tom Brady won't be back with the New England Patriots.
