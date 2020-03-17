Tom Brady: Legendary NFL quarterback announces end of 20-year spell with New England Patriots

Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback, who has spent his entire 20-year NFL career with the Patriots, announced on social media that the next step of his football journey “will take place elsewhere.” Brady was drafted by the Patriots out of the University of Michigan in 2000 […]



