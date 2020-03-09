Tom Brady: Quarterback announces he will leave New England Patriots
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Quarterback Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year spell with the team, which has seen him win six Super Bowls.
NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.
