Tom Brady: Quarterback announces he will leave New England Patriots

BBC Sport Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Quarterback Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year spell with the team, which has seen him win six Super Bowls.
News video: Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots

 NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots

How Do The New England Patriots Replace Tom Brady? [Video]

How Do The New England Patriots Replace Tom Brady?

WBZ-TV's Levan Reid says Tom Brady leaving the Patriots sends a ripple through the NFL in terms of quarterback movement.

Reactions to Tom Brady’s farewell from the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady has posted on social media that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles. Here’s...
Mark Schlereth gives Tom Brady an 80% chance to leave the Patriots

Mark Schlereth gives Tom Brady an 80% chance to leave the PatriotsMark Schlereth joins Doug Gottlieb in studio to talk some Tom Brady. Hear why Mark thinks it's more than likely that he will leave the New England Patriots in...
