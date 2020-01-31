Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sports Final: What To Make Of All The Tom Brady News From Super Bowl Weekend [Video]

Sports Final: What To Make Of All The Tom Brady News From Super Bowl Weekend

The Patriots weren't in the Super Bowl, but Tom Brady news dominated the weekend. From Brady's Hulu commercial to reports about his future in free agency, there is a lot to unwrap. Luckily, ESPN's Mike..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:16Published
5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History [Video]

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving...
Seattle Times Also reported by •RIA Nov.CBC.caTMZ.com

New England Patriots extend safety Devin McCourty’s contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty’s contract Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChicagoSports

Chicago Tribune Sports Tom Brady announced he will not return to the Patriots. It doesn’t mean Brady will be taking up residence in Lake… https://t.co/VU4rMgWcWw 5 seconds ago

country89_1

Country 89 RT @CP24: Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots https://t.co/8ojFS6E1XV https://t.co/wNASbBeTty 7 seconds ago

Globe_Sports

Globe Sports Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots, will become free agent https://t.co/zWlG7xfBjB 9 seconds ago

OneNewsPage_US

One News Page (U.S.) BREAKING NEWS: Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots https://t.co/d1xvMv12bh 9 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots https://t.co/t1giCWT5RD 9 seconds ago

CFraser87

Connor Fraser RT @JamesPalmerTV: Tom Brady - 42 years old (turns 43 on August 3) - Entering 21st NFL season - 14-time Pro Bowl selection - 3-time 1st-Tea… 41 seconds ago

NashuaTelegraph

The Telegraph SAYING GOODBYE: Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with s… https://t.co/xsDLJDe5pe 45 seconds ago

ogee_vickk

mcvickk RT @KTLA: BREAKING: 6 time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots https://t.co/igJCqfYUKJ 48 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.