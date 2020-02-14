|
NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Stefon Diggs gives Josh Allen a true No. 1; now will there be enough volume?
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Bills traded for Stefon Diggs, which is awesome for Josh Allen. Now what about Diggs?
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
'The 7:34': More Drama With Stefon Diggs
Kim Johnson wants to know if you think there's a better way the receiver could express his displeasure with the team (7:22). WCCO This Morning -- Feb. 20, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 07:22Published
Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman
Redskins Release
Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman Washington cut Norman soon
after hiring new head coach Ron Rivera. It's the second time Norman
has left a team led by Rivera. He can now end up on several..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this